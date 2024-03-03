Michigan, March 3: After being missing for seven years, police were able to locate the suspected trafficking victim at a hotel in Inkster, Michigan, United States, after hearing her 'blood-curdling' cries, according to the New York Post. The person, whose name is being withheld, called her stepparents and told them she was being detained in the motel against her will. Approximately 32 kilometres from Detroit's busy city centre and 135 miles from Lansing, the state capital, Inkster is a suburb of Detroit with a population of around 25,700.

On Thursday, February 29, the Michigan State Police declared that the lady who vanished in 2017 had been found and saved from the Evergreen Motel. Officers arrived at the Evergreen Motel and confirmed the woman's whereabouts, concluding that she was being detained there. Missing Woman Found Alive in US: Woman Who Went Missing After Claiming to Help a Child on Highway at Interstate 459 in Hoover Returns Home.

The woman was by herself when the officers forced their way into the room. She was discovered in her thirties, physically unhurt, but the room did contain narcotics and a gun. She was taken to a local hospital and is now receiving counselling. She has also been reunited with her family. Her name is still unknown, and the police have not released any more details about her disappearance.

Detectives who specialise in human trafficking are aggressively looking into the case of the missing individual. US Shocker: Woman Found Dead Wrapped in Plastic in Boyfriend’s Fridge After Going Missing Five Months Ago.

We'll sort of look at what comes next. Interview her to find out whether there was any criminal activity, such as people trafficking, domestic abuse, or something else entirely. I don't want to refer to it as kidnapping since it seems like someone grabbed her and brought her there. It might have begun as a romantic connection that ends up turning into forced labour and human trafficking, Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw further added, according to WXYZ.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2024 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).