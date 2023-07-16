According to the police, a 25-year-old woman from Alabama who called 911 on Thursday night to report seeing a kid crossing a motorway and said she would stop to help was found on late Saturday. Carlee Russell arrived at her family's front door on Saturday night, knocked, and was met by shocked family members, according to Nicholas Derzis, the police chief in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover. Mumbai Woman Missing For 20 Years Found in Pakistan, Daughter Urges Govt to Bring Her Back to India.

Missing Woman Found Alive in US

Alabama police confirm Carlee Russell showed up alive at her home. It's unknown what happened while she was missing pic.twitter.com/Qp87n5K41K — BNO News (@BNONews) July 16, 2023

BREAKING: Missing Alabama woman Carlee Russell has been found alive, currently in hospital — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)