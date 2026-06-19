'Use Your Head': Donald Trump Says He Urged Israel to Agree to Hezbollah Ceasefire Amid Escalating Lebanon Conflict

President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to see the new blue protective coating being applied as part of a renovation project, Thursday, May 7, 2026, in Washington, as White House boarder czar Tom Homan and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin listen. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that he explicitly urged Israel to agree to a ceasefire with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, warning that regional hostilities must be dialed back. Speaking in a phone interview with NBC News, Trump emphasized the need for strategic restraint, stating, "You just gotta calm down sometimes and use your head." The diplomatic push comes amidst rapidly escalating cross-border fighting and a deep incursion by the Israeli military into Lebanese territory, complicating broader U.S. peace negotiations in the Middle East.

Diplomatic Push Amid Growing Friction

President Trump disclosed that high-level discussions have been underway to secure a complete ceasefire on all fronts. In statements published on social media, Trump noted that he communicated directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reached out to Hezbollah through regional mediators. Why Donald Trump Said Iran Is 'FINISHED' After Historic Peace Implementation Talks Collapse.

According to Trump, initial progress had been made, with assurances that Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) would halt advances toward Lebanon's capital. "There will be no Israeli troops going to Beirut," Trump stated, adding that any forces heading in that direction had been turned back.

Contradictions and Escalation on the Ground

Despite the White House's optimism, statements from Jerusalem and active military operations highlight ongoing friction between U.S. diplomatic objectives and Israel's military strategy. Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a joint statement affirming that orders to strike targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs remained active due to what they termed repeated ceasefire violations by Hezbollah.

The situation on the ground has continued to worsen. The Israeli military issued fresh evacuation orders for residents across southern Lebanon and parts of Beirut's Dahiyeh suburb. Meanwhile, Hezbollah responded by launching rocket and missile barrages targeting northern Israeli cities, including the outskirts of Haifa and Tiberias. Iran Imposes New Strait of Hormuz Transit Rules; Commercial Ships Must Obtain Permits and Approved Insurance.

The Broader Impact on U.S.-Iran Negotiations

The intense fighting in Lebanon presents a direct obstacle to the Trump administration's broader geopolitical agenda, particularly ongoing negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program. Tehran has signaled that any comprehensive security deal with the United States must include an immediate resolution to the conflict in Lebanon.

While Trump recently described the multi-lateral talks with Iran as moving at a "rapid pace," he also expressed frustration with the timeline of Middle Eastern diplomacy. Observers note that while the U.S. has robustly pushed for a diplomatic solution to reopen vital shipping corridors like the Strait of Hormuz, Netanyahu faces separate domestic political pressures to sustain the military offensive until Hezbollah is permanently pushed back from the Israeli border

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 11:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).