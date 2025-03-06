In a shocking accident during a joint South Korea-US military drill, 15 people were injured when a South Korean KF-16 fighter jet accidentally dropped eight bombs on a village in Pocheon, located near the North Korean border on Thursday, March 6. Reportedly, the bombs, MK-82 general-purpose bombs, were released outside the intended firing range, damaging a church and seven other buildings. The Air Force confirmed the incident, expressing regret and vowing to investigate and compensate those affected. The casualties include two soldiers, two foreigners, and residents of the village, with seven injured, including four seriously. CCTV footage of the explosion has surfaced, showing the moment of impact. South Korea Birthrate, One of Lowest in World, Rises for First Time in 9 Years.

