Mumbai, January 3: Russia President Vladimir Putin was very likely under influence of cancer drugs when he decided to launch a war in Ukraine but he is not terminally ill. A senior Danish military intelligence official, in an interview with Berlingske, claimed that the Russian President was taking thyroid-cancer drugs that may have warped his decision-making when he decided to invade Ukraine. However, his agency does not believe that Putin has a terminal illness, the agent added.

The agent, referred to as Joakim citing security reasons, made some explosive claims in an interview with the newspaper. According to him, Putin was taking hormones to treat thyroid cancer in February 2022, and it likely affected his mental capacity. He told the paper that "delusions of grandeur" are a known side effect of the type of hormone treatment that he believes Putin was on. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Suffering From Headaches Linked to Parkinson’s Disease, Using 'Body-Doubles' to Hide Worsening Condition, Says Report.

Not going into details about the hormone treatment, the Danish agent, however, said that it would also have contributed to the "moon-shaped face" Putin had at the start of the year. The agent hinted that the drooped face of the Russian leader was suggesting that he is likely suffering from thyroid cancer. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Terminally Ill, Being Kept Alive on Western Cancer Drugs, Say Reports.

Many reports have surfaced that claimed the deteriorating health of the Russian premier. In early December, one report claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin suffered a fall at his Moscow residence, following which, he "involuntarily defecated." A week ago, another report stated that Vladimir Putin has been forced to use deepfakes and body-doubles to attend public events over his rapidly deteriorating health citing an alleged Kremlin insider.

