Moscow, January 2: The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, is said to be suffering from serious health conditions and is “critically sick”. Several reports have claimed that he is suffering from Parkinson’s, and his health is rapidly deteriorating. Now, a new report has emerged that claims that the Russian leader has been forced to use deepfakes and body-doubles to attend public events over his rapidly deteriorating health.

The claim was made by a Telegram channel General SVR which is allegedly run by a high-ranking Kremlin official who has ‘insider’ knowledge of Putin’s health condition. The social media channel claimed that Putin was forced to cancel a string of events in December 2022 after suffering from ‘frequent bouts of dizziness and headaches linked to Parkinson’s disease. Vladimir Putin Health Update: Russian President Terminally Ill, Being Kept Alive on Western Cancer Drugs, Say Reports.

In order to hide his deteriorating health, Putin has been sending ‘body doubles’ for some events as a cover. The report suggested that recent visits by the Russian President to the Crimea Bridge and in Tula when he met the governor were in fact attended by a doppelgänger.

In addition to the Parkinson’s-related side-effects, the reports claimed Putin’s alleged cancer is ‘progressing’ and is said to be affecting his general condition and performance. Vladimir Putin Faces Risk of Being Assassinated? West Plotting to Kill Russian President and Start Nuclear War, Claims Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Earlier in December, it was widely rumoured that Putin had ‘involuntarily defectated’ in front of his bodyguards after falling down some stairs at his private residence in Moscow. One report had said that Russia's President Vladimir Putin is reportedly being treated for cancer with Western medicine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2023 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).