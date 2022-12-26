Mumbai, December 26: Russian President Vladimir Putin is terminally ill and being treated for cancer with western medicines, a new report claimed. The report further added that the Russian chief is being kept alive to continue his war against Ukraine and that year 2023 could be his last year in power. Several reports have surfaced in past claiming the deteriorating health of the Russian president, the new one, however, claims that the 70-year-old leader is not likely to live to see another year. Vladimir Putin Falls Down Stairs at His Residence, Soils Himself While Continuing To Suffer From Cancer: Report.

Russian political analyst Valery Solovey told Ukrainian media that "I can say that without this [foreign] treatment he would definitely not have been in public life in the Russian Federation." "However, even with help from Western medicine, the end is already in sight, even according to the doctors who are curating this treatment, because no medication can be endlessly successful,” he added. Vladimir Putin, Reportedly Battling Cancer, Becomes Obsessed With Occult Practices; Sacrificing Animals and Taking Bath in 'Magic Deer Blood': Report.

Earlier this month, the Russian strongman apparently fell down five steps at his home, landed on his tailbone, and "soiled" himself. Even though his security team rushed to his side, the harsh fall caused him to “involuntarily defecate” according to reports. Another report claimed that the warmonger has become obsessed with the occult, including mind reading, bathing in "magic deer blood", and sacrificing animals to maintain his grip on power.

