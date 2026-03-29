Tehran, March 29: Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday accused the United States and Israel of planning a "ground invasion" under the guise of diplomacy, warning that Tehran will not yield to pressure, according to Iranian state media Press TV. As quoted by Press TV, he said, "The enemy talks of negotiations but plans a ground invasion. The US seeks in a 15-point list what it couldn't win in war. Our forces are ready, and we will never be humiliated."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the United States and Israel may seek to widen the scope of the ongoing conflict by drawing in other countries or staging "false-flag operations", according to the Iranian media, Press TV. Araghchi made the remarks during a phone call with his Greek counterpart, Georgios Gerapetritis. As quoted by Press TV, Araghchi cautioned that Washington and Tel Aviv could attempt to expand "unprovoked aggression" against Iran "by compelling other countries to participate in the aggression or conduct false-flag operations against third countries." Iran Flags ‘Assassination Threat’ at UN, Cites Reports of US-Israel Plans to Target Senior Leaders Including Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Abbas Araghchi.

According to Press TV, he also emphasised that countries have legal obligations under international law to prevent their territories or resources from being used to plan or support acts of "aggression". Earlier on Friday (local time), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that a response from Tehran to the US proposal aimed at ending the conflict in the region could come "at any moment", while also urging US allies to play a greater role in securing the Strait of Hormuz in the post-war period. Speaking after a G7 foreign ministers' meeting here, Rubio said Washington is awaiting a reply to a 15-point proposal put forward by the administration of US President Donald Trump. Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Labels Donald Trump’s Peace Claims As ‘Fake News’, Says ‘No Negotiations Have Been Held With the US’.

"We haven't gotten it yet. Look, we've got messages. We've had an exchange of messages and indications from the Iranian system, whatever is left of it, about a willingness to talk about certain things," Rubio said, noting that key details remain unclear regarding potential negotiations. "Who was it that we would be talking to? What will we be talking about, and when? When will we be talking?" the US Secretary of State added. According to Rubio, clarity on these issues could come soon. "Those answers could be coming at any moment," he said, suggesting it may happen as early as today or tomorrow.