Mumbai, March 23: Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf), the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, issued a sharp denial today, March 23, regarding US President Donald Trump's claims of ongoing peace negotiations. In a statement posted to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Qalibaf characterised reports of diplomatic breakthroughs as a strategic fabrication designed to stabilise global energy markets and divert attention from the military pressures facing the United States and Israel.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf Denies Diplomatic Contact

The Speaker’s remarks served as a direct rebuttal to President Trump's earlier assertions that Tehran was "eager to make a deal". Trump had claimed that his envoys, including Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, were in contact with a "most respected" Iranian leader to resolve the month-long conflict. ‘There Are Going To Be No More Wars, Nuclear Weapons’: Donald Trump Says Iran Called US To Make a Deal (Watch Video).

No Negotiations Have Been Held With the US, Says Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

2/ No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) March 23, 2026

"No negotiations have been held with the US," Ghalibaf wrote. He argued that "fake news" is being utilised to "manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped." His comments were echoed by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, which stated that while messages had been received through third-party mediators, no direct dialogue had occurred.

A Climate of Psychological Warfare

Iranian state media, including the IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency, portrayed the US narrative as a tactical retreat. They suggested that the five-day pause in planned strikes on Iranian power plants - announced by Trump just hours before a Monday night ultimatum - was a response to Iranian military deterrence rather than diplomatic progress. "With this kind of psychological warfare, neither the Strait of Hormuz will return to pre-war conditions nor will calm return to energy markets," Tasnim reported. The Speaker further emphasised that the Iranian public and leadership remain unified in demanding "complete and remorseful punishment" for recent strikes on Iranian soil.

US Officials Were Speaking With Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

The latest: Trump told reporters that his envoys held talks with a senior official in the Iranian leadership. An Israeli official told Axios that Witkoff and Kushner had been speaking with the speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.https://t.co/KctQwXcWhH — Axios (@axios) March 23, 2026

A Transition of Power in Tehran

The conflicting reports emerge during a period of profound instability within the Iranian leadership. Following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in late February, the country has been navigating a transition toward his son, Mojtaba Khamenei. Some US analysts and officials, including retired General H.R. McMaster, suggest the Iranian government may be "fragmented", leading to a situation where different factions within Tehran may not be fully aware of back-channel communications. However, the public stance from Tehran’s highest remaining political offices remains one of total defiance and rejection of US overtures. Strait of Hormuz Crisis: US President Donald Trump Cites ‘Productive Conversations’ With Iran in New Deadline Extension.

Despite the verbal denials from Tehran, global markets initially responded to the prospect of a deal with a 13 per cent drop in Brent crude prices. However, prices began to stabilise as the reality of the diplomatic "he-said, she-said" became clear. While the US has paused its strikes on energy infrastructure for a five-day window, Israeli military operations against Iranian command and missile facilities have reportedly continued, keeping the region on a high-alert status.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).