Vatican City, April 25: The Vatican has decided to include Cardinal Roger Mahony in the funeral rites of Pope Francis on April 26, sparking significant criticism. Mahony, the former Archbishop of Los Angeles, will take a prominent ceremonial role in the proceedings, despite having been sidelined from public duties in 2013. The decision by the Holy See comes as preparations for the pope's burial take place at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. While Mahony is one of the most senior cardinals in the Church, his involvement has raised eyebrows due to the serious allegations against him concerning the mishandling of sexual abuse cases.

Mahony’s role at the funeral is seen by many as a controversial move that undermines the Vatican’s commitment to accountability for clergy abuse. Survivors of abuse, along with advocacy groups, have condemned his participation, citing his involvement in covering up decades of sexual abuse within the Church. Let’s know who Cardinal Roger Mahony is and why the Vatican’s decision to include him in Pope Francis’ funeral is drawing widespread criticism. Pope Francis Funeral Date and Time: Funeral Mass of the Head of Roman Catholic Church To Be Held on This Date in St Peter's Square, Check Details.

Who is Cardinal Roger Mahony?

Born in Los Angeles on February 27, 1936, Cardinal Roger Mahony is a retired American prelate of the Catholic Church. He served as Archbishop of Los Angeles from 1985 to 2011, overseeing one of the largest Catholic dioceses in the world. In 1991, he was made a cardinal by Pope John Paul II, becoming one of the most prominent figures in the US Catholic hierarchy. Throughout his tenure, Mahony was recognised for his administrative skills and efforts to expand the Church’s influence in California, including overseeing the construction of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, which opened in 2002. However, his legacy has been marred by his controversial handling of sexual abuse cases within the Church. Pope Francis Funeral Details: From Official Mourning to Burial, All You Need To Know About Last Rites of the Leader of Roman Catholic Church.

Why The Vatican’s Decision To Include Cardinal Roger Mahony in Pope Francis’ Funeral Is Drawing Criticism

The Vatican’s decision to include Mahony in the funeral rites for Pope Francis has sparked widespread outrage, particularly among survivors of clerical abuse. Mahony’s tenure as Archbishop of Los Angeles is infamous for the mishandling of sexual abuse cases. Internal Church documents released in 2013 revealed that Mahony and other diocesan officials had shielded abusive priests from legal action, allowing them to continue serving in ministry. Critics argue that Mahony’s role in the cover-up of these crimes contradicts the Vatican’s supposed commitment to addressing the abuse crisis.

His participation in such a significant event, they say, sends a message that those complicit in the scandal are still honoured, undermining the Church’s credibility in its efforts to seek justice for victims. The inclusion of Mahony in Pope Francis’ funeral rites has revived the frustrations of survivor groups, who argue that this decision reflects a broader issue within the Vatican: a lack of accountability for those who have failed to protect children. Despite being removed from administrative duties in 2013, Mahony was never officially excommunicated or publicly held accountable for his actions, leaving many to question the Church's commitment to true reform.

