London, June 17: For the first time, the UK's secret intelligence service agency, MI6, will be led by a woman. Blaise Metreweli, a seasoned officer known by her code name "Q", has been appointed as the new chief of MI6, marking a historic milestone in the agency’s 116-year history. Her current role as Director General of Technology and Innovation earned her the "Q" moniker, a nod to the gadget expert in the James Bond films. Now, she will take on the title "C", a designation reserved for the spy agency’s chief.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who hailed it as a landmark moment. Metreweli will succeed Sir Richard Moore, who is set to step down later this year after completing his term. A career intelligence officer with deep experience in European and Middle Eastern operations, Metreweli brings a tech-forward approach to modern spycraft. She has also held a senior position in MI5, the UK’s domestic intelligence agency. As she prepares to step into her new role, let’s know all about Blaise Metreweli, the first woman to head the UK’s spy agency MI6. UK Moving to War-Fighting Readiness: PM Keir Starmer (Watch Video).

Who is 'Q' aka Blaise Metreweli?

47-year-old Blaise Metreweli, known within MI6 as "Q", is a career intelligence officer who has spent over two decades serving the United Kingdom’s national security interests. She joined the Secret Intelligence Service in 1999 and steadily rose through the ranks, holding various operational roles, primarily in Europe and the Middle East. As the Director General of Technology and Innovation, she led cutting-edge efforts to modernise MI6’s capabilities, a role that earned her the nickname "Q", a reference to the gadget mastermind in the James Bond universe. UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New USD 2 Billion Deal To Fund Air-Defence Missiles for Ukraine (Watch Video).

Metreweli’s expertise isn’t limited to foreign intelligence. Before joining MI6, she held a director-level position in MI5, the UK’s domestic counter-intelligence agency. Educated in Anthropology at Pembroke College, Cambridge, Metreweli was recognised in the King’s 2024 Birthday Honours with the Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) for her contributions to British foreign policy. Notably, Metreweli will be the 18th Chief of MI6 after Sir Richard Moore steps down.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2025 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).