New Delhi, February 19: Why has Prince Andrew been arrested? The Duke of York, born Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, was taken into custody on Thursday morning as part of a criminal investigation into alleged misconduct in public office.

According to Thames Valley Police, the arrest followed what officials described as a thorough assessment of claims that Andrew shared confidential government information with convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

What Are the Allegations Against Prince Andrew?

The probe reportedly focuses on the period between 2001 and 2011, when Andrew served as the United Kingdom’s special representative for international trade and investment. Prince Andrew Arrested: Everything We Know About the Misconduct Charges and Epstein Files Links.

Recently released documents by the US Department of Justice, widely referred to as the Epstein files, allegedly contain emails from 2010 suggesting that diplomatic briefings and sensitive visit reports were forwarded to Epstein. One report is said to have involved investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s Helmand province. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested: UK Police Arrest Former Prince on Suspicion of Misconduct in Public Office Amid Probe Into Jeffrey Epstein Ties.

Police have confirmed searches at properties in Berkshire and Norfolk. While authorities initially declined to officially name the suspect due to legal guidelines, major outlets including the BBC identified the individual as Prince Andrew.

Palace and Government Reaction

Buckingham Palace has distanced itself from the investigation, stating previously that the Royal Family would cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies.

Andrew had already stepped back from public duties in 2019 amid controversy surrounding his association with Epstein. In 2025, King Charles III stripped him of remaining royal titles and military affiliations.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday that nobody is above the law and emphasized that the matter is for police to handle independently.

Legal Implications

The alleged offense of misconduct in public office is a serious common law charge in England and Wales. It can carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, although such penalties are rare.

Prince Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing in relation to Jeffrey Epstein. He previously settled a civil lawsuit in the United States in 2022 without admitting liability.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Duke of York remains in police custody. Further updates are awaited as the investigation develops.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

