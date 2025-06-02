UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that the United Kingdom is shifting to a state of “war-fighting readiness” as part of a new strategic focus on national defence and security. Speaking in Glasgow on Monday, June 2, Keir Starmer warned that the UK faces “a threat more serious, more immediate and more unpredictable than at any time since the Cold War,” signalling a significant ramp-up in military preparedness. “The frontline is here,” he said, underlining the urgency of strengthening the country's defence posture. The UK government has increasingly emphasised the threat Russia poses to the rest of Europe after President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022. What Are New UK Immigration Rules, Announced by British PM Keir Starmer To Tighten Up Migration Policy?

