In a significant cultural and economic gesture, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studio in Mumbai on Wednesday as part of his two-day trip to India. The visit underscored the growing cultural and business ties between India and the United Kingdom, coinciding with a recent landmark India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Arrives in Mumbai for First Official Visit, Set to Meet EAM S Jaishankar Today (Watch Video)

During his tour, Starmer was accompanied by Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji and YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani. The Prime Minister explored the studio’s iconic sets, engaged with the team, and even watched a screening alongside Mukerji and Widhani. Fans and industry insiders highlighted the meeting as a notable convergence of political and cultural diplomacy.

A key announcement during the visit was a three-film deal for Yash Raj productions in the UK, starting in early 2026. Starmer revealed that these projects are expected to create more than 3,000 jobs and inject millions of pounds into the British economy. This deal marks the end of an eight-year absence of YRF in the UK, highlighting the early benefits of the new India-UK trade pact for the creative and film sectors. “Bollywood is back in Britain, and it’s bringing jobs, investment, and opportunity, all while showcasing the U.K. as a world-class destination for global filmmaking,” Starmer said. “This is exactly the kind of partnership our trade deal with India is destined to unlock – driving growth, strengthening cultural ties, and delivering for communities across the country.” The visit also coincided with YRF’s 20th anniversary of operations in India. Akshaye Widhani reflected on the historical bond between YRF and the UK, stating, “The U.K. holds a very special place in our hearts. Some of our most iconic films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, were shot there. It i truly special to reignite YRF and U.K.’s filming ties on the 30th anniversary of DDLJ, a film that is synonymous with the India-U.K. relationship.” Mumbai: British PM Keir Starmer Interacts with Business Leaders.

The UK film industry, contributing around USD 12 billion annually and supporting 90,000 jobs, provides world-class studio infrastructure and iconic locations that attract filmmakers globally. As part of his Mumbai visit, Starmer is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the “Vision 2035” roadmap focusing on trade, investment, innovation, defence, climate, health and people-to-people relations. Starmer’s visit to YRF highlights not only the diplomatic and economic partnership but also the deep cultural connections between Bollywood and British cinema. The three-film deal is expected to further strengthen this collaboration, creating opportunities for talent and investment on both sides.

