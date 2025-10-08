In a landmark announcement that blends culture, cinema and international collaboration, Yash Raj Films (YRF) confirmed plans to shoot three major productions in the United Kingdom starting in early 2026. The projects are expected to generate over 3,000 jobs and inject millions of pounds into the British economy, as revealed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his visit to YRF Studios in Mumbai today (October 8, 2025). UK PM Keir Starmer Visits Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai, Meets Rani Mukerji; Announces Three-Film Deal and Cultural Ties Between India and Britain – Details Inside.

PM Keir Starmer Visits YRF

The announcement was made in the presence of a delegation of some of Britain’s top film industry representatives, including members from the British Film Institute, British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios and Civic Studios. The visit also coincides with YRF completing 20 years of operations in India on October 12th, highlighting a symbolic moment for the studio.

PM Keir Starmer Highlights Bollywood’s Return to UK

Starmer emphasised the broader significance of this partnership, saying, “Bollywood is back in Britain, and it’s bringing jobs, investment and opportunity, all while showcasing the UK as a world-class destination for global filmmaking. This is exactly the kind of partnership our trade deal with India is destined to unlock – driving growth, strengthening cultural ties and delivering for communities across the country.” The UK film industry, which contributes around USD 12 billion annually and supports 90,000 jobs, is a sought-after destination for international filmmakers thanks to its world-class studio infrastructure and iconic locations. India, as the largest producer of films globally, represents an ideal partner, and YRF’s return marks the end of an eight-year hiatus from UK filming. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Arrives in Mumbai for First Official Visit, Set to Meet EAM S Jaishankar Today (Watch Video)

YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani on UK Filming Tie-Up

Reflecting on the historical bond, YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani said, “The UK holds a very special place in our hearts and some of our most iconic films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), were shot in this beautiful and incredibly hospitable country. We were honoured to host the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at YRF today to ink this pact and also had the pleasure to discuss how India and UK could come together to push the content landscape globally through landmark collaborations like this. It is truly special to reignite YRF and UK’s filming ties in the 30th anniversary of DDLJ – a film that is synonymous to UK-India’s relationship.” He added, “Our company is currently producing the stage adaptation of DDLJ, the English musical titled Come Fall in Love (CFIL) in the UK too. So, we are thrilled to join hands with UK again and return to filming in the country that has always been extremely kind to us. UK’s infrastructure, technology and talent is unmatched and we are delighted to deepen our cultural ties with a country that has always empowered us to excel creatively.”

Lisa Nandy Highlights UK-India Bollywood Collaboration

UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy further stressed the strategic importance, stating, “The UK’s and India’s film industries are truly world class, entertaining billions around the world. Given the strength of our sectors and the deep cultural ties between our two countries, partnerships between Bollywood and British studios make complete sense. By making these Bollywood blockbusters in Britain we will be driving more growth in our world-class creative industries, as we committed to in our Creative Industries Sector Plan.” Mumbai: British PM Keir Starmer Interacts with Business Leaders.

UK-India Film MoU Boosts Co-Productions and Jobs

The announcement also includes a cooperation agreement (MoU) between the British Film Institute and the National Film Development Corporation of India, facilitating co-productions and resource sharing for filmmakers from both countries. Historical successes like Slumdog Millionaire, which earned around USD 300 million for the UK on a USD 12 million budget, underscore the potential of these collaborations. With this initiative, YRF and the UK are set to reinforce cultural ties, boost employment and create world-class content, while celebrating over three decades of iconic India-UK cinematic collaborations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Yash Raj Films). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).