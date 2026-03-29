Mumbai, March 29: Residents across Western Australia witnessed a rare atmospheric phenomenon this weekend as Tropical Cyclone Narelle transformed the sky into a deep crimson hue. The striking visual occurred as the powerful storm system moved toward the World Heritage-listed Shark Bay, lofting massive quantities of iron-rich red dust into the upper atmosphere.

While the cyclone has since begun to lose its tropical characteristics, the "blood red" horizon left communities in a state of apprehension during what local officials described as a historically unusual weather event. Cyclone Narelle Viral Video: Skies Turn Blood Red in Western Australia As Storm Approaches Coast.

Skies in Western Australia Turn Red

🚨🇦🇺 The sky turned blood red across Western Australia as Tropical Cyclone Narelle pushed dust through the air. Between the meteors and now this, 2026 is giving very biblical vibes and we're only in March...pic.twitter.com/Fc6jcHmbES https://t.co/OUTQHM5NBl — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 28, 2026

Videos of Australian Skies Turning Red Surface

Massive dust clouds cause the sky in Australia to turn blood red ahead of an incoming cyclone pic.twitter.com/HchKjCbO6O — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 28, 2026

The Science of the Crimson Haze in Australian Skies

The dramatic shift in colour is primarily a result of the interaction between sunlight and airborne particles. As Cyclone Narelle advanced, its high-velocity winds picked up significant amounts of red dust and soil from the Australian outback. In a process known as Rayleigh scattering, these microscopic dust particles and water droplets filter sunlight. Shorter wavelengths of light, such as blue and violet, are scattered away by the dense layer of dust, leaving only the longer red and orange wavelengths to reach the surface. This effect is often intensified during major storms or wildfires when the concentration of pollutants and debris in the air is at its peak.

A Historically Unusual System

Cyclone Narelle has distinguished itself as a rare meteorological event, becoming the first storm in over 20 years to make landfall in three separate Australian jurisdictions. After initially impacting Queensland and the Northern Territory, the system re-intensified into a powerful Category 4 cyclone over the Indian Ocean before turning toward the Western Australian coast. In the tourism hub of Denham, residents reported an "eerily silent" atmosphere as they hunkered down under "Code Red" conditions. The town was blanketed by the red haze on Friday evening, creating a visual landscape that many locals described as unprecedented in recent memory.

Current Status of Cyclone Narelle and Safety Alerts

By Saturday evening, the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed that Narelle had been downgraded to a subtropical storm as it moved further inland and then offshore into the Southern Ocean. However, authorities remain on high alert. While the immediate cyclonic threat has passed, the risk of flash flooding persists across the region. Emergency services have warned that the community is currently waiting for cleanup efforts to begin in earnest as the dust settles and the system moves away from the coast. Cyclone Narelle Update: Massive Power Outages Reported As Category 4 Storm Makes Landfall in Far North Queensland.

Environmental Impact and Recovery

Local government officials are currently assessing infrastructure in the Gascoyne and Mid-West regions for any damage caused by the high-category winds. Residents have been advised to remain cautious while travelling, as residual dust may still impact visibility in certain coastal corridors. Meteorologists suggest that while the red skies were a temporary visual byproduct of the storm's intensity, the environmental data collected during Narelle’s unique three-jurisdiction path will provide valuable insights into future storm tracking in the region.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).