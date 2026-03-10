Why Empty ‘Ghost Flights’ Are Landing in Australia as Thousands of Expats Remain in UAE Amid Middle East Tensions

Mumbai, March 10: The Australian government has voiced frustration over multiple near-empty repatriation flights arriving from the Middle East, even as thousands of Australians remain registered to return home amid rising regional tensions.

Several recent flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi reportedly landed with hundreds of empty seats, sparking debate about the reasons behind the low turnout. Officials noted that some Airbus A380 aircraft, which can carry close to 500 passengers, arrived with fewer than 50 travelers on board. Iranian Women’s Football Team Bus Confronted by Protesters in Australia After 5 Players Granted Asylum (Watch Video).

Foreign Minister Penny Wong called the situation “disappointing,” stressing that the government had worked extensively to secure flight routes and capacity for citizens wishing to leave the region. Canberra is now reviewing its repatriation strategy and coordination with airlines to ensure seats are filled by those who genuinely need to return. Iran Launches New Attacks at Gulf Arab Countries As It Keeps Up Pressure on Region.

However, a growing number of Australian expatriates in the United Arab Emirates say they have no immediate plans to leave. Many residents argue they do not feel they are living in a war zone and consider the UAE a stable and safe place to remain.

Social media posts from expats highlight several reasons for staying. Professionals such as teachers and corporate workers say they cannot abruptly leave their jobs, while others cite Australia’s strict pet import regulations as a barrier to relocating quickly. Economic factors also play a role, with some expats pointing to the UAE’s tax free income environment compared with the higher cost of living and employment uncertainties in Australia.

Travelers have also raised logistical challenges. Many Australians reportedly received notice of available flights with less than 24 hours to prepare, leaving little time to finalize housing arrangements, settle contracts, or reach airports.

High airfare prices have further complicated the situation. Some one way tickets have reportedly cost several thousand dollars, making sudden relocation financially difficult for families.

Despite the low passenger numbers, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade continues to warn citizens about the evolving security environment in the region. The government has already directed dependents of Australian officials in the UAE to leave as a precaution.

Australian Ambassador to the UAE Ridwaan Jadwat confirmed that more than 1,500 Australians have departed on 18 commercial flights so far. However, Australian diplomatic missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai remain closed for regular public services due to the security situation.

Officials are urging Australians who wish to return home to book flights as soon as possible, warning that the current availability of commercial services may not last if regional tensions escalate further.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).