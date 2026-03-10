Gold Coast, March 10: Five members of the Iranian women's national football team have been granted humanitarian asylum in Australia after a dramatic defection from their team hotel. The development, confirmed by the federal government on Tuesday, sparked tense scenes as protesters attempted to block a bus transporting the remaining squad members toward the airport for their return to Iran.

The athletes, including team captain Zahra Ghanbari, were whisked to a secure location by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) on Monday night after slipping away from their government handlers. The move follows international concerns for their safety after the players were labeled "wartime traitors" by Iranian state media for refusing to sing the national anthem during the Asian Cup. Iran Women's Team Breaks Silence with Anthem Salute Against Australia.

Iranian Women’s Football Team Bus Halted by Protesters Amid Asylum Controversy

Protests and Chaos at the Team Hotel

The departure of the remaining squad members from the RACV Royal Pines Resort was marked by emotional demonstrations. Supporters of the players stood in the path of the team bus, chanting "save our girls" and calling for the rest of the team to be allowed to stay. Donald Trump Urges Australia To Grant Asylum to Iran Women’s Football Team After AFC Asian Cup Exit, Warns of Life-Threatening Risks.

Witnesses reported chaotic scenes as Iranian officials appeared to physically pull one player back toward the bus as she lingered near the hotel lobby. Police eventually moved the protesters to allow the vehicle to proceed to the Gold Coast Airport under a heavy security escort.

Federal Intervention and Humanitarian Visas

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke met with the five defecting players early Tuesday morning to finalize their humanitarian visa applications. Burke described the atmosphere during the meeting as one of "joy and relief," noting that the women were excited to begin new lives in Australia.

"Last night, I was able to tell five women from the Iranian women's soccer team that they are welcome to stay in Australia, to be safe, and to have a home here," Burke said. He emphasized that the offer of asylum remains open to the other 21 members of the squad, should they choose to reach out to Australian officials before their departure.

Geopolitical Context and Safety Concerns

The asylum bid unfolded against a backdrop of significant regional tension, following the outbreak of conflict involving Iran on February 28. The players first drew scrutiny after standing in silence during the national anthem before their opening match against South Korea—a gesture widely interpreted as a protest against the Iranian regime.

The five players who have stayed behind include:

Zahra Ghanbari (Captain)

Fatemeh Pasandideh

Zahra Sarbali Alishah

Mona Hamoudi

Atefeh Ramezanizadeh

U.S. President Donald Trump also weighed in on the situation, reportedly speaking with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to urge that the women be protected. Trump had previously characterized the prospect of their forced return to Iran as a "terrible humanitarian mistake."

Future for the Athletes

The five women have been granted temporary humanitarian visas, which provide a clear pathway to permanent residency. While their professional football careers in Iran have likely ended, the Australian football community has already moved to welcome them. The A-League Women's club, Brisbane Roar, has reportedly extended an invitation for the players to train with their squad as they settle into their new surroundings.

