1 More Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Dhanbad, Tally 2

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], April 19 (ANI): One more person tested positive for coronavirus here on Saturday. "One person tested positive for COVID-19 positive case in Dhanbad, taking the corona tally in Dhanbad to 2," said Amit Kumar, Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner.As per the Union Health Ministry, 33 people tested positive for the virus in the state, including two deaths. (ANI)

