10 Bangladeshis Arrested in Tripura

Agartala, May 8 (PTI) Ten Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Rajnagar village near the Indo-Bangla border on Friday for entering the country without any valid documents, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in the village and arrested the 10 Bangladeshis on Friday morning.

Director General of Police Rajiv Singh said that the arrested persons revealed during interrogation that they had entered the Indian territory in search of job about six-seven months back.

One of the arrested Bangladeshis, who was identified as Md Masud Rana told reporters that "After the lockdown was announced, we could not manage any job here, so we were trying to return to our country".

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier on Friday claimed that border smuggling and infiltration had come down drastically during the lockdown period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)