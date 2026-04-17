Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday directed officials to launch a special campaign for the prompt resolution of complaints pending for more than 30 days on the CM Helpline-1905.

He emphasised that no complaint should be force-closed at any level without the recommendation of the District Magistrate, Department Head, or the concerned Secretary. These instructions were issued during a review meeting of the CM Helpline-1905 held at the Secretariat on Friday.

Also Read | Ashok Kharat's Aide Jitendra Shelke Killed in Samruddhi Expressway Crash.

The Chief Minister stated that if any complaint is force-closed without adequate action, accountability will be fixed on the concerned officer, according to a release.

He underlined that the CM Helpline-1905 is not merely a telephone number but a crucial medium reflecting the expectations and trust of the people of the state. He instructed officials to ensure that every complaint is resolved only after achieving complete satisfaction of the complainant.

Also Read | Khandwa 'Love Angle' Murder Case: Man Angry Over Woman's Fixed Marriage Rams SUV Into Family Car, Kills Her Mother and Brother, 3 Injured.

He further directed government officials, department heads, and all District Magistrates to hold regular review meetings to ensure the swift resolution of pending complaints. Complaints registered on the CM Helpline, he said, should be treated with the same seriousness as those received directly by the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister instructed that reviews of complaints be conducted at least once every week at the District Magistrate level and at least twice a month at the departmental secretary level. He added that the true success of the CM Helpline can only be measured when citizens feel that their grievances are addressed seriously and resolved in a timely and effective manner. Officials were also directed to establish direct communication with complainants, collect feedback, and ensure regular monitoring at higher levels.

During the meeting, it was informed that Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based data operations and complaint management systems are being used to improve the effectiveness of grievance redressal. This includes forecasting complaints and identifying hotspots, enabling the development of stronger solutions and monitoring mechanisms. The AI-based system has also helped in addressing seasonal complaints more efficiently. During the summer season, most complaints were related to drinking water, energy, urban development, and home departments, which were resolved on priority.

With increasing public awareness about the CM Helpline, call volumes have risen, leading to improved resolution pathways. District-wise analysis revealed that Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udham Singh Nagar recorded the highest number of complaints, while Uttarkashi and Champawat emerged as better-performing districts.

The Chief Minister also interacted with officers who had resolved the maximum number of complaints and appreciated their efforts, calling them a source of inspiration for others. In this context, he spoke with Executive Engineer Manoj Gusain from the Energy Department in Uttarkashi and Executive Engineer Abhinav Rawat from the Energy Department in Pauri, commending their work.

Manoj Gusain informed the Chief Minister that he regularly monitors complaints received through the 1905 helpline and has established a special cell within the department to directly interact with citizens and resolve their issues. Abhinav Rawat stated that a coordination committee has been formed within his department and that regular monitoring is carried out through the 1905 mobile app.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also interacted with complainants. He heard the grievance of Veena Dhingra from Dehradun, who retired as an Assistant Teacher in March 2023 but had not received benefits under the NPS pension scheme. The Chief Minister directed officials to resolve her issue within two days, and she expressed her gratitude.

Tarun Singh from Haridwar raised an issue regarding water drainage, upon which the Chief Minister instructed the District Magistrate of Haridwar, connected via video conference, to ensure immediate resolution. He also spoke with Surendra Kumar Nagpal from Dehradun, who reported that a faulty street light near his residence on Sahastradhara Road was repaired within a day after lodging a complaint on the 1905 helpline. He thanked the Chief Minister for the prompt action. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)