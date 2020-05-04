12 More BSF Personnel Test Positive for COVID19 in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 4 (ANI): A total of 12 more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for COVID19 in Tripura.According to BSF, the total number of positive cases in BSF stands at 54 now including 14 in Tripura (2 personnel tested positive on Saturday).On Saturday, BSF had said that 17 of its personnel had tested positive so far. Out of this, two were tested in Tripura, rest were posted in Delhi. (ANI)

