14 New Cases in Kashmir, Count Stands at 368 in UT

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): A total of 14 people were tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 368 in the Union Territory on Monday.All the new cases have been reported from the Valley. Out of the total cases, 55 have been reported from Jammu and rest has been found in Kashmir."14 new COVID-19 cases reported, all from Kashmir. A total number of cases now stands at 368, Jammu-55 and Kashmir-313," Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir said.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, With 1,553 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has reached 17,265. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)