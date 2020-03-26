14 Years of Sharath Winning CWG Gold, the Paddler is Nostalgic

New Delhi [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Paddler Sharath Kamal expressed nostalgic. Fourteen years ago, he won India's first-ever gold medal in Table Tennis at the Commonwealth Games (CWG).Kamal won men's singles tittle by defeating William Henzell of Australia on March 26, 2006 in Melbourne CWG. "Won India's first gold in Table Tennis at the Commonwealth Games on this day in 2006. Still remember how I couldn't sleep the night before the finals, and all the anxiety. A very happy memory to look back on, now! #OnThisDay #ThrowbackThursday," Kamal tweeted. The 37-year-old said he could not even sleep properly before the final due to the anxiety. The veteran player has so far bagged four gold medals in the CWG. He also won two bronze medals in the Asian Games.Kamal also holds the record of being nine-time national champion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)