On the eve of the tournament’s opening fixtures, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially revealed the elite commentary panel for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Featuring a diverse group of over 40 experts from more than 20 nationalities, the lineup is designed to provide fans in India, Sri Lanka, and across the globe with unparalleled tactical insight and storytelling. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

The panel is a balanced blend of legendary broadcasters, former World Cup champions, and current international captains, ensuring a "player-first" perspective for all 55 matches.

