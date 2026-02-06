On the eve of the tournament’s opening fixtures, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially revealed the elite commentary panel for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Featuring a diverse group of over 40 experts from more than 20 nationalities, the lineup is designed to provide fans in India, Sri Lanka, and across the globe with unparalleled tactical insight and storytelling. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.
The panel is a balanced blend of legendary broadcasters, former World Cup champions, and current international captains, ensuring a "player-first" perspective for all 55 matches.
Here is the comprehensive list of commentators for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, categorised as per their roles and background: Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.
Headline Broadcasters
-
Ravi Shastri (India)
-
Nasser Hussain (England)
-
Ian Smith (New Zealand)
-
Ian Bishop (West Indies)
Former T20 World Cup Winners
-
Aaron Finch (Australia)
-
Dinesh Karthik (India)
-
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
-
Samuel Badree (West Indies)
-
Robin Uthappa (India)
-
Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies)
Former ICC Global Event Winners
-
Eoin Morgan (England)
-
Wasim Akram (Pakistan)
-
Sunil Gavaskar (India)
-
Matthew Hayden (Australia)
-
Ramiz Raja (Pakistan)
Iconic Cricketing Voices
-
Dale Steyn (South Africa)
-
Michael Atherton (England)
-
Waqar Younis (Pakistan)
-
Simon Doull (New Zealand)
-
Shaun Pollock (South Africa)
-
Katey Martin (New Zealand)
Leading Global Broadcasters
-
Harsha Bhogle (India)
-
Mpumelelo Mbangwa (Zimbabwe)
-
Natalie Germanos (South Africa)
-
Danny Morrison (New Zealand)
-
Alan Wilkins (United Kingdom)
-
Ian Ward (United Kingdom)
-
Mark Howard (Australia)
-
Nick Knight (England)
-
Athar Ali Khan (Bangladesh)
-
Kass Naidoo (South Africa)
-
Bazid Khan (Pakistan)
-
Raunak Kapoor (India)
-
Niall O’Brien (Ireland)
Associate Member & Regional Experts
-
Preston Mommsen (Scotland)
-
Andrew Leonard (Ireland)
-
Russel Arnold (Sri Lanka)
-
Roshan Abeysinghe (Sri Lanka)
ICC TV Commentary Debutants
-
Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka)
-
Temba Bavuma (South Africa).
In India, official broadcaster JioStar will supplement the ICC world feed with an extensive Hindi and regional language panel featuring stars like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina. For the first time, additional Sign Language commentary and a "360-view" digital feed will be available for select high-profile matches through the JioHotstar platform.
