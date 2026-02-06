The 10th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 begins on 7 February 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Featuring 20 teams, the tournament will be contested across 55 matches, culminating in the grand final on 8 March 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad*. The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule in PDF format can be downloaded for free here.
India enters the tournament as defending champions, looking to secure a record third title on home soil, while teams like Italy and Nepal aim to make their mark on the global stage. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.
The 20 participating teams have been divided into four groups of five. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 stage, followed by the semi-finals and the grand final on 8 March.
-
Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia
-
Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Oman
-
Group C: England, West Indies, Scotland, Nepal, Italy
-
Group D: New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE
T20 World Cup 2026 Group Stage Schedule
The opening round features four groups of five teams playing in a round-robin format. All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST).
|Date
|Match
|Teams
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|7 Feb
|1
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|SSC, Colombo
|11:00 AM
|7 Feb
|2
|West Indies vs Scotland
|Kolkata
|3:00 PM
|7 Feb
|3
|India vs USA
|Mumbai
|7:00 PM
|8 Feb
|4
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Chennai
|11:00 AM
|8 Feb
|5
|England vs Nepal
|Mumbai
|3:00 PM
|8 Feb
|6
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|R. Premadasa, Colombo
|7:00 PM
|9 Feb
|7
|Scotland vs Italy
|Kolkata
|11:00 AM
|9 Feb
|8
|Zimbabwe vs Oman
|SSC, Colombo
|3:00 PM
|9 Feb
|9
|South Africa vs Canada
|Ahmedabad
|7:00 PM
|10 Feb
|10
|Netherlands vs Namibia
|Delhi
|11:00 AM
|10 Feb
|11
|New Zealand vs UAE
|Chennai
|3:00 PM
|10 Feb
|12
|Pakistan vs USA
|SSC, Colombo
|7:00 PM
|11 Feb
|13
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|Ahmedabad
|11:00 AM
|11 Feb
|14
|Australia vs Ireland
|R. Premadasa, Colombo
|3:00 PM
|11 Feb
|15
|England vs West Indies
|Mumbai
|7:00 PM
|12 Feb
|16
|Sri Lanka vs Oman
|Kandy
|11:00 AM
|12 Feb
|17
|Nepal vs Italy
|Mumbai
|3:00 PM
|12 Feb
|18
|India vs Namibia
|Delhi
|7:00 PM
|13 Feb
|19
|Australia vs Zimbabwe
|R. Premadasa, Colombo
|11:00 AM
|13 Feb
|20
|Canada vs UAE
|Delhi
|3:00 PM
|13 Feb
|21
|USA vs Netherlands
|Chennai
|7:00 PM
|14 Feb
|22
|Ireland vs Oman
|SSC, Colombo
|11:00 AM
|14 Feb
|23
|England vs Scotland
|Kolkata
|3:00 PM
|14 Feb
|24
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Ahmedabad
|7:00 PM
|15 Feb
|25
|West Indies vs Nepal
|Mumbai
|11:00 AM
|15 Feb
|26
|USA vs Namibia
|Chennai
|3:00 PM
|15 Feb
|27
|India vs Pakistan
|R. Premadasa, Colombo
|7:00 PM
|16 Feb
|28
|Afghanistan vs UAE
|Delhi
|11:00 AM
|16 Feb
|29
|England vs Italy
|Kolkata
|3:00 PM
|16 Feb
|30
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Kandy
|7:00 PM
|17 Feb
|31
|New Zealand vs Canada
|Chennai
|11:00 AM
|17 Feb
|32
|Ireland vs Zimbabwe
|Kandy
|3:00 PM
|17 Feb
|33
|Scotland vs Nepal
|Mumbai
|7:00 PM
|18 Feb
|34
|South Africa vs UAE
|Delhi
|11:00 AM
|18 Feb
|35
|Pakistan vs Namibia
|SSC, Colombo
|3:00 PM
|18 Feb
|36
|India vs Netherlands
|Ahmedabad
|7:00 PM
|19 Feb
|37
|West Indies vs Italy
|Kolkata
|11:00 AM
|19 Feb
|38
|Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
|R. Premadasa, Colombo
|3:00 PM
|19 Feb
|39
|Afghanistan vs Canada
|Chennai
|7:00 PM
|20 Feb
|40
|Australia vs Oman
|Kandy
|7:00 PM
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Stage
The top two teams from each group will be divided into two groups of four (Group 1 and Group 2).
|Date
|Match
|Stage
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|21 Feb
|41
|Y2 vs Y3
|R. Premadasa, Colombo
|7:00 PM
|22 Feb
|42
|Y1 vs Y4
|Kandy
|3:00 PM
|22 Feb
|43
|X1 vs X4
|Ahmedabad
|7:00 PM
|23 Feb
|44
|X2 vs X3
|Mumbai
|7:00 PM
|24 Feb
|45
|Y1 vs Y3
|Kandy
|7:00 PM
|25 Feb
|46
|Y2 vs Y4
|R. Premadasa, Colombo
|7:00 PM
|26 Feb
|47
|X3 vs X4
|Ahmedabad
|3:00 PM
|26 Feb
|48
|X1 vs X2
|Chennai
|7:00 PM
|27 Feb
|49
|Y1 vs Y2
|R. Premadasa, Colombo
|7:00 PM
|28 Feb
|50
|Y3 vs Y4
|Kandy
|7:00 PM
|1 Mar
|51
|X2 vs X4
|Delhi
|3:00 PM
|1 Mar
|52
|X1 vs X3
|Kolkata
|7:00 PM
T20 World Cup 2026 Knockouts Schedule
The semi-finals will feature the top two teams from each Super 8 group.
|Date
|Match
|Stage
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|4 Mar
|53
|Semi-final 1
|Kolkata/Colombo*
|7:00 PM
|5 Mar
|54
|Semi-final 2
|Mumbai
|7:00 PM
|8 Mar
|55
|The Final
|Ahmedabad/Colombo*
|7:00 PM
*Note: Colombo serves as the primary alternate venue for the final and first semi-final in case Pakistan qualifies for knockouts.
In January, ICC officially replaced Bangladesh with Scotland for the T20 World Cup. The decision followed a prolonged deadlock where the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), citing government-backed security concerns, refused to travel to India and requested its matches be moved to Sri Lanka. How JJ Smuts is Eligible to Play for Italy Cricket Team Despite Not Having Visited or Lived in the Country.
After independent assessments found no "credible or verifiable threat," the ICC rejected the relocation request to preserve the tournament's schedule. Scotland, as the highest-ranked T20I side that had not originally qualified, was drafted into Group C alongside England, the West Indies, Nepal, and Italy just two weeks before the opening ceremony.
