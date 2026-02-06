In January, ICC officially replaced Bangladesh with Scotland for the T20 World Cup. The decision followed a prolonged deadlock where the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), citing government-backed security concerns, refused to travel to India and requested its matches be moved to Sri Lanka. How JJ Smuts is Eligible to Play for Italy Cricket Team Despite Not Having Visited or Lived in the Country.

After independent assessments found no "credible or verifiable threat," the ICC rejected the relocation request to preserve the tournament's schedule. Scotland, as the highest-ranked T20I side that had not originally qualified, was drafted into Group C alongside England, the West Indies, Nepal, and Italy just two weeks before the opening ceremony.

