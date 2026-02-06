The 10th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 begins on 7 February 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Featuring 20 teams, the tournament will be contested across 55 matches, culminating in the grand final on 8 March 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad*. The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule in PDF format can be downloaded for free here.

India enters the tournament as defending champions, looking to secure a record third title on home soil, while teams like Italy and Nepal aim to make their mark on the global stage. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.

The 20 participating teams have been divided into four groups of five. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 stage, followed by the semi-finals and the grand final on 8 March.

  • Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia

  • Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Oman

  • Group C: England, West Indies, Scotland, Nepal, Italy

  • Group D: New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

T20 World Cup 2026 Group Stage Schedule

The opening round features four groups of five teams playing in a round-robin format. All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Date Match Teams Venue Time (IST)
7 Feb 1 Pakistan vs Netherlands SSC, Colombo 11:00 AM
7 Feb 2 West Indies vs Scotland Kolkata 3:00 PM
7 Feb 3 India vs USA Mumbai 7:00 PM
8 Feb 4 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Chennai 11:00 AM
8 Feb 5 England vs Nepal Mumbai 3:00 PM
8 Feb 6 Sri Lanka vs Ireland R. Premadasa, Colombo 7:00 PM
9 Feb 7 Scotland vs Italy Kolkata 11:00 AM
9 Feb 8 Zimbabwe vs Oman SSC, Colombo 3:00 PM
9 Feb 9 South Africa vs Canada Ahmedabad 7:00 PM
10 Feb 10 Netherlands vs Namibia Delhi 11:00 AM
10 Feb 11 New Zealand vs UAE Chennai 3:00 PM
10 Feb 12 Pakistan vs USA SSC, Colombo 7:00 PM
11 Feb 13 South Africa vs Afghanistan Ahmedabad 11:00 AM
11 Feb 14 Australia vs Ireland R. Premadasa, Colombo 3:00 PM
11 Feb 15 England vs West Indies Mumbai 7:00 PM
12 Feb 16 Sri Lanka vs Oman Kandy 11:00 AM
12 Feb 17 Nepal vs Italy Mumbai 3:00 PM
12 Feb 18 India vs Namibia Delhi 7:00 PM
13 Feb 19 Australia vs Zimbabwe R. Premadasa, Colombo 11:00 AM
13 Feb 20 Canada vs UAE Delhi 3:00 PM
13 Feb 21 USA vs Netherlands Chennai 7:00 PM
14 Feb 22 Ireland vs Oman SSC, Colombo 11:00 AM
14 Feb 23 England vs Scotland Kolkata 3:00 PM
14 Feb 24 New Zealand vs South Africa Ahmedabad 7:00 PM
15 Feb 25 West Indies vs Nepal Mumbai 11:00 AM
15 Feb 26 USA vs Namibia Chennai 3:00 PM
15 Feb 27 India vs Pakistan R. Premadasa, Colombo 7:00 PM
16 Feb 28 Afghanistan vs UAE Delhi 11:00 AM
16 Feb 29 England vs Italy Kolkata 3:00 PM
16 Feb 30 Australia vs Sri Lanka Kandy 7:00 PM
17 Feb 31 New Zealand vs Canada Chennai 11:00 AM
17 Feb 32 Ireland vs Zimbabwe Kandy 3:00 PM
17 Feb 33 Scotland vs Nepal Mumbai 7:00 PM
18 Feb 34 South Africa vs UAE Delhi 11:00 AM
18 Feb 35 Pakistan vs Namibia SSC, Colombo 3:00 PM
18 Feb 36 India vs Netherlands Ahmedabad 7:00 PM
19 Feb 37 West Indies vs Italy Kolkata 11:00 AM
19 Feb 38 Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe R. Premadasa, Colombo 3:00 PM
19 Feb 39 Afghanistan vs Canada Chennai 7:00 PM
20 Feb 40 Australia vs Oman Kandy 7:00 PM

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Stage

The top two teams from each group will be divided into two groups of four (Group 1 and Group 2).

Date Match Stage Venue Time (IST)
21 Feb 41 Y2 vs Y3 R. Premadasa, Colombo 7:00 PM
22 Feb 42 Y1 vs Y4 Kandy 3:00 PM
22 Feb 43 X1 vs X4 Ahmedabad 7:00 PM
23 Feb 44 X2 vs X3 Mumbai 7:00 PM
24 Feb 45 Y1 vs Y3 Kandy 7:00 PM
25 Feb 46 Y2 vs Y4 R. Premadasa, Colombo 7:00 PM
26 Feb 47 X3 vs X4 Ahmedabad 3:00 PM
26 Feb 48 X1 vs X2 Chennai 7:00 PM
27 Feb 49 Y1 vs Y2 R. Premadasa, Colombo 7:00 PM
28 Feb 50 Y3 vs Y4 Kandy 7:00 PM
1 Mar 51 X2 vs X4 Delhi 3:00 PM
1 Mar 52 X1 vs X3 Kolkata 7:00 PM

T20 World Cup 2026 Knockouts Schedule

The semi-finals will feature the top two teams from each Super 8 group.

Date Match Stage Venue Time (IST)
4 Mar 53 Semi-final 1 Kolkata/Colombo* 7:00 PM
5 Mar 54 Semi-final 2 Mumbai 7:00 PM
8 Mar 55 The Final Ahmedabad/Colombo* 7:00 PM

*Note: Colombo serves as the primary alternate venue for the final and first semi-final in case Pakistan qualifies for knockouts.

In January, ICC officially replaced Bangladesh with Scotland for the T20 World Cup. The decision followed a prolonged deadlock where the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), citing government-backed security concerns, refused to travel to India and requested its matches be moved to Sri Lanka. How JJ Smuts is Eligible to Play for Italy Cricket Team Despite Not Having Visited or Lived in the Country.

After independent assessments found no "credible or verifiable threat," the ICC rejected the relocation request to preserve the tournament's schedule. Scotland, as the highest-ranked T20I side that had not originally qualified, was drafted into Group C alongside England, the West Indies, Nepal, and Italy just two weeks before the opening ceremony.

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2026 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).