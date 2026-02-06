New Delhi, February 6: Newly released documents by the United States Justice Department have revealed that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein maintained contact with Indian businessman Anil Ambani for several years, highlighting how Epstein’s global network extended beyond the United States and into India.

According to the documents, Epstein exchanged messages with Ambani between early 2017 and 2019, just months before Epstein was arrested on federal charges related to s*x trafficking of minors. The conversations covered a wide range of topics including global affairs, business interests and personal matters, and included plans to meet privately. Epstein Files: Former Prince Andrew Can’t Escape Jeffrey Epstein’s Shadow As New Documents Reveal Details About Friendship.

In one exchange dated March 9, 2017, Epstein asked Ambani whom he would suggest to accompany him. Epstein replied that a tall Swedish blonde woman would make the visit more fun, to which Ambani responded by asking him to arrange it. The messages also show the two discussing meetings in Paris and later coordinating a meeting in New York in May 2019. Assistants confirmed that the meeting took place at Epstein’s Upper East Side residence in Manhattan. Bill Gates Apologises; Says He Regrets ‘Every Minute’ Spent With Jeffrey Epstein After Newly-Released Files Mentioned S*xually Transmitted Infection Claims.

The documents also reveal that Epstein ordered several digital books related to the Ambani family in 2017, including titles detailing the business rivalry between Anil Ambani and his brother Mukesh Ambani. Mukesh Ambani currently controls Reliance Industries, while Anil Ambani heads the Reliance Group, which focuses on infrastructure and power.

The brothers divided their late father Dhirubhai Ambani’s empire after his death in 2002. While Mukesh Ambani has gone on to become Asia’s richest individual with a net worth of USD 98.4 billion, Anil Ambani’s financial standing has sharply declined. Once a billionaire, he has faced mounting debt and legal scrutiny in recent years.

In 2019, Anil Ambani narrowly avoided jail after Mukesh Ambani stepped in to make a court ordered payment of USD 80 million related to a telecom dispute. More recently, the Supreme Court of India has directed federal agencies to speed up investigations into alleged bank loan frauds amounting to 400 billion rupees involving Anil Ambani and his companies.

The Epstein messages further show how he leveraged elite connections globally, reaching out to figures such as Deepak Chopra, Peter Thiel, and Tom Pritzker while discussing the Ambani family. A representative for Anil Ambani declined to comment on the matter.

