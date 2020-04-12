15 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Fifteen people tested positive for coronavirus and one death was reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 21 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 420 and toll to seven in the State on Sunday.According to health bulletin issued by the State's Health Department, of these 15 cases, seven people have been reported positive for the virus from Guntur, four from Nellore, two from Kurnool, one from Chittoor, and one from Kadapa.With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, one migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

