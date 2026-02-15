Jaipur, February 15: A security lapse at Jaipur International Airport has come to light after a female passenger was bitten by a stray dog inside the terminal premises. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, February 14, at Terminal 2, which handles the bulk of the airport's domestic and international traffic. The passenger, who was waiting near the terminal entrance, was reportedly attacked by the animal, sustaining injuries to her leg before security personnel and bystanders could intervene.

Following the attack, the woman was immediately provided with primary medical assistance by the airport's first-aid team. According to reports, she was later advised to seek further treatment at a local hospital for a series of anti-rabies vaccinations. While the identity of the passenger has not been officially disclosed, the incident has raised urgent questions regarding the presence of stray animals within high-security aviation zones. Dog Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 5-Year-Old Girl Playing Outside Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Gonda’s Dhaneipur Area.

Woman Passenger Bitten by Stray Dog at Terminal 2

The attack took place in a crowded area of Terminal 2, a zone meant to be strictly monitored by airport security and ground staff. Witnesses described a scene of brief panic as the stray dog approached the passenger and bit her unexpectedly.

Airport authorities confirmed the incident and stated that the animal had managed to slip past the perimeter security. Although the terminal is gated, the movement of vehicles and passengers often provides small windows for stray animals from the surrounding areas to enter the airport grounds. Surat Dog Attack: Toddler Injured After Being Attacked by Stray Dogs in Gujarat, Video of Incident Surfaces.

Airport Authority Response

In response to the incident, the Jaipur Airport management has issued instructions to the ground security team to intensify patrolling. Efforts are reportedly underway to coordinate with the local municipal corporation to safely remove any remaining stray animals from the vicinity of the terminals. The management stated that passenger safety is their highest priority and that they are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the exact entry point used by the animal. This review aims to prevent a recurrence by fortifying "blind spots" in the airport’s outer fencing.

As of Sunday, February 15, the airport remains fully operational, but security checks at the entry points of Terminal 2 have been heightened. Passengers are being advised to remain vigilant while in the open areas of the airport complex.

Local civic bodies have been requested to conduct a "sweep" of the airport's outer boundary to relocate stray dogs to shelters. The airport administration is also expected to submit a report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding the lapse and the corrective measures taken.

