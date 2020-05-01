17 More People Test Positive for COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Total Cases Rise to 155

Noida (UP), May 1 (PTI) Seventeen people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday, the highest number of COVID-19 detections in a single day that has taken the district's tally to 155, officials said.

However, two patients were discharged after their treatment for COVID-19, the officials said.

"Total 333 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Seventeen of them have tested positive and 316 tested negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 155," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

He said two patients, a nine-year-old girl and a 39-year-old man, were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of those cured so far to 90.

The number of active cases stands at 65, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)