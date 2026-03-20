Mumbai, March 20: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has officially released the admit cards for the CEPTAM 11 recruitment examination. Candidates who applied for the Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A positions can now access their hall tickets through the official DRDO website at drdo.gov.in. This announcement follows the recent issuance of exam city intimation slips, signalling the final stage of preparation for the national-level competitive test.

The Tier-1 Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 23, at various authorised centres across the country. RRB ALP Answer Key 2026 Released, Here’s How To Download.

How To Download the DRDO CEPTAM-11 Hall Ticket

Candidates are required to log in to the recruitment portal to secure their documentation. The DRDO has streamlined the process to ensure high traffic does not disrupt the download window:

Official Portal: Navigate to drdo.gov.in and select the ‘Careers’ or ‘CEPTAM Notice Board’ tab.

Navigate to drdo.gov.in and select the ‘Careers’ or ‘CEPTAM Notice Board’ tab. Credentials: Click on the link for "CEPTAM-11 Admit Card 2026" and enter your registration number along with your password or date of birth.

Click on the link for "CEPTAM-11 Admit Card 2026" and enter your registration number along with your password or date of birth. Verification: Once the admit card appears on the screen, verify all personal details before downloading and printing a physical copy.

Mandatory Exam Day Requirements for DRDO CEPTAM 11 Exam 2026

The DRDO has issued strict guidelines for the examination day. Entry to the testing hall is contingent upon presenting specific documents:

Printed Admit Card: Digital copies on mobile phones will not be accepted.

Digital copies on mobile phones will not be accepted. Photo ID Proof: A valid, original government-issued ID such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Driving License is mandatory for verification.

A valid, original government-issued ID such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Driving License is mandatory for verification. Photographs: Candidates should carry additional passport-size photographs as specified in the hall ticket instructions.

Key Details to Check in the Admit Card

Upon downloading the admit card, applicants are advised to carefully scrutinise the following information for any discrepancies:

Candidate Information: Correct spelling of name, roll number, and visible photograph/signature.

Correct spelling of name, roll number, and visible photograph/signature. Logistics: Specific exam date, shift timings, and the full address of the assigned examination centre.

Specific exam date, shift timings, and the full address of the assigned examination centre. Reporting Time: Candidates are urged to reach their respective centres well before the designated reporting time to complete biometric registration and security frisking. Goa HSSC Result 2026 Date and Time.

The CEPTAM Recruitment Process

The Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) is the corporate body of DRDO responsible for recruiting technical, administrative, and allied category staff. The CEPTAM-11 cycle is a significant recruitment drive aimed at bolstering the technical workforce of India's premier defense research agency. Following the Tier-1 CBT, successful candidates will move forward to subsequent selection rounds, which may include Tier-2 trade tests or technical interviews, depending on the specific post.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (drdo.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).