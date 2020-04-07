180 Tablighi Jamaat Attendees Have Come Forward After Uttarakhand DGP's Appeal: ADG

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 7 (ANI): A senior Uttarkhand Police official on Tuesday said that 180 people, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have come forward after an appeal made by Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Raturi."On April 5, DGP had appealed to the people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi to come forward. After the appeal, 180 people have come forward. But two persons are yet to surrender so we have registered case against them," Ashok Kumar, ADG (Law and Order) told ANI.Raturi on Sunday warned people, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month, to come out and declare themselves within 24 hours or face prosecution for an attempt to murder."People who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event should come forward and disclose the information within 24 hours, otherwise, FIR will be registered against them under sections related to attempt to murder," Raturi said.A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction for the government to impose a complete ban on all activities of the Tablighi Jamaat with immediate effect.Over 1,000 of coronavirus cases in India are linked to Tablighi Jamaat gathering. Hundreds of people who are related to Tablighi Jamaat have been quarantined. (ANI)

