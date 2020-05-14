194 New Coronavirus Cases in Pune District, Six Deaths

Pune, May 14 (PTI) With 194 new patients being detected since previous night, the number of coronavirus cases in Pune district rose to 3,426 on Thursday, a health official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic reached 181 with six persons dying during the day, the official said.

"Of the new 194 cases, 175 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, which now has 2,985 patients.

"Three cases were found in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, where the COVID-19 count now stands at 180," he said.

