2 Dead, 12 Injured in Mishap in Bihar's Samastipur

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], May 14 (ANI): At least two people were killed and 12 sustained injuries in an accident between a bus and a truck on Thursday near Shankar Chowk in Samastipur, an official said.The injured have been rushed to a hospital.The bus was going from Muzaffarpur to Katihar and was carrying 32 migrant labourers.More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

