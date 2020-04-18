21 Samples Test Negative for Coronavirus in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) As many as 21 samples came out negative for coronavirus here, a district official said on Saturday.

With this, 257 samples have tested negative out of a total of 262 with five positive cases so far in the district, Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar told reporters here.

The ADM said five people from the district have tested positive till now while two residents of the district currently in Delhi and Noida have also tested positive. He said 3,736 people were quarantined in different places in the district for precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said 2,778 people have been booked for violation of lockdown restrictions in the district till now. Police has registered 606 cases against 2,778 people while 14,370 vehicle owners were fined for coming out on to the roads violating the lockdown so far.

