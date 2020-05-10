220 Migrants Found Going on Foot Taken in Buses Till MP Border

Nashik, May 10 (PTI) As many as 220 migrants, including women and children, found going on foot towards Madhya Pradesh, were accommodated in 10 buses and dropped till the border of their home state from Nashik on Sunday, officials said.

These migrant labourers had started their journey to their home state on foot on Mumbai-Agra National Highway. However, authorities stopped them at Chandwad toll plaza and buses were arranged for them for their further journey, they said.

"They were accommodated in 10 buses of the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC). They were given biscuits and water bottles. Peference was given to women and children," Chandwad SDO Ganesh Misal said.

The buses then took them up to the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border, he said, adding that the social distancing were followed in the process.

