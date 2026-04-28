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News INDIA Delhi Hit-and-Run: 2 Returning From IPL Match Killed Near Parliament Street as Bike Collides with Goods Vehicle (Watch Videos) A 20-year-old and a 14-year-old lost their lives in a fatal hit-and-run case in New Delhi's Parliament Street area on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, officials said. The accident occurred within the Parliament Street police station limits after a PCR call alerted authorities late at night about a serious collision.

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New Delhi, April 28: A 20-year-old and a 14-year-old lost their lives in a fatal hit-and-run case in New Delhi's Parliament Street area on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, officials said. The accident occurred within the Parliament Street police station limits after a PCR call alerted authorities late at night about a serious collision. The deceased were returning after watching an IPL match when the crash occurred. According to the officials, the incident took place at the Mahadev Road T-point on Ashoka Road, opposite the PNB Complex, where a motorcycle collided with a goods carrier under circumstances that are now under investigation.

When police reached the spot, two male individuals were lying unconscious on the road. Both were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them 'brought dead', officials said. A District Crime Team of the Delhi Police was called to the scene, and a forensic examination of the accident site was carried out to gather evidence and reconstruct the sequence of events. The bodies were later shifted to the mortuary of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for further procedures. Police have identified the deceased as Yagya Bhatia, a 20-year-old resident of Ashok Nagar in Delhi and a BSc student, and Abhav Bhatia, a 14-year-old school student, also a resident of Ashok Nagar. Both are cousins. New Delhi: Two Die in Bhalswa Due to Flyover Collision.

They were returning home after watching an IPL match. Around 10:30 p.m., Abhav had spoken to his father, assuring him that he would reach home within half an hour. The accident occurred precisely while he was speaking to his father, officials said. All CCTV footage from cameras near the accident site is being scanned for leads. According to police sources, preliminary investigations suggest the incident may be a hit-and-run case. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of law based on the statement of an eyewitness who was present at the scene during the accident. Punjab Blast: Man Killed in Explosion While Allegedly Planting Bomb on Delhi-Rajpura Railway Track in Patiala (Watch Video).

Two Killed in Hit-and-Run Near Parliament Street After IPL Match

Ashok Vihar Tragedy: Two Cousins Killed in Suspected Hit-and-Run While Returning from IPL Match@DelhiPolice https://t.co/QLmquTMvvX pic.twitter.com/HQTlvmF02J — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) April 28, 2026

The families of the deceased have been informed, police said. Officials stated that the offending vehicle involved in the collision has been identified, and efforts are currently underway to locate and apprehend the driver responsible. Investigation into the case is in progress, with authorities examining all aspects of the incident. Further details are awaited.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).