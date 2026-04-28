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US US White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Aftermath: Washington Hilton Donates 2,600 Meals to 2 Shelters for Abused Women and Children Following a shooting that disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, about 2,600 unused meals were donated to shelters after being preserved by hotel staff. Authorities have charged a suspect with attempted assassination and related offences. The incident has raised security concerns, while organisers review the future of the event.

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The annual dinner of the White House Correspondents’ Association was abruptly cut short after a shooting incident at the Washington Hilton, prompting the donation of approximately 2,600 unused meals to local shelters. The update was shared by WHCA president Weijia Jiang, who said hotel staff preserved the food before distributing it.

Jiang noted that the Washington Hilton staff “freeze dried the steak and lobster for longer shelf life before giving them to 2 shelters for abused women and children,” and thanked employees who worked overnight following the disruption. How Cole Tomas Allen Planned White House Dinner Attack: Weeks-Long Plot, Travel Trail and Hotel Entry Revealed.

Washington Hilton Donates 2,600 Meals to 2 Shelters for Abused Women and Children

The Hilton donated the ~2600 dinners that went unserved at WHCD. They freeze dried the steak and lobster for longer shelf life before giving them to 2 shelters for abused women and children. HUGE thank you to the staff that worked through the night under terrible circumstances. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) April 27, 2026

Shooting Incident And Immediate Response

The incident occurred shortly after the dinner’s salad course, when an armed man approached a security checkpoint one floor above the main ballroom. The event was attended by Donald Trump, senior administration officials, members of Congress and journalists.

Security personnel engaged the suspect before he could reach the main venue. During the exchange, a Secret Service officer was struck but protected by a bulletproof vest. Is Cole Tomas Allen Married to an Indian Woman Named Priyanka Rao? Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Suspect And Charges

Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, who now faces multiple charges. These include attempting to assassinate the president, transporting a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to officials, Allen allegedly targeted White House officials based on rank. A manifesto attributed to him reportedly described himself as a “Friendly Federal Assassin.” Jeanine Pirro said an additional charge of assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon would also be filed.

The suspect has not entered a plea and is scheduled to return to court for a detention hearing, with a preliminary hearing set for May 11 unless an indictment is issued earlier.

The shooting has raised concerns about security at high-profile public events. The WHCA said its board will review the incident and determine next steps regarding the dinner. In a statement, Jiang said the association “will be meeting to assess what happened and determine how to proceed” and will provide updates. President Trump indicated that he would like the event to be rescheduled within 30 days.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Weijia Jiang). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).