Home

India

News INDIA Odisha Horror: Tribal Man Brings Sister’s Skeleton To Bank in Keonjhar To Withdraw INR 20,000, Disturbing Video Surfaces A tribal man in Odisha’s Keonjhar district brought his deceased sister’s skeleton to a bank after failing to withdraw money from her account. The incident highlighted gaps in awareness and communication around banking procedures. Authorities have now stepped in, assuring that the man, identified as the sole claimant, will receive the funds. Read in

हिंदी

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A man in Odisha’s Keonjhar district brought the skeletal remains of his deceased sister to a bank in an attempt to withdraw money from her account, drawing attention to gaps in awareness of banking procedures among rural populations. The incident occurred at a branch of Odisha Grameen Bank in the Patana block on Monday, April 27, according to police.

The man, identified as Jeetu Munda, had been trying to access INR 20,000 deposited in the name of his sister, Kalra Munda, who died two months ago after an illness. With no surviving nominee or legal heir recorded, he approached the bank seeking withdrawal of the funds. Odisha Shocker: Tribal Man Carries Dead Sister’s Skeleton To Bank After Officials Demand Her Presence for Pension Fund Withdrawal of INR 20,000.

Tribal Man Takes Sister’s Skeleton to Odisha Grameen Bank Over Withdrawal Issue

Odisha: Tribal Youth Carries Deceased Unmarried Sister's Skeleton in Sack to Bank Over ₹20,000 Refusal In a shocking incident from Malliposi village in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, a tribal youth named Jitu Munda carried his deceased unmarried sister’s skeleton in a sack to an… pic.twitter.com/FtnYYad60o — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) April 28, 2026

Tribal Man Brings Sister’s Skeleton To Bank in Odisha To Withdraw INR 20,000

According to officials, bank staff had asked Jeetu Munda to submit a death certificate and other documents required to process the withdrawal. However, he was unable to provide the paperwork.

“I have run to the bank several times, and the people there told me to bring the account holder to withdraw money deposited in her name. Though I told them that she had died, they did not listen to me and insisted on bringing her to the bank. Therefore, out of frustration, I dug the grave and brought out her skeleton as proof of her death,” Jeetu Munda told reporters. Odisha Shocker: Newlywed Bride Allegedly Stages Own Kidnapping With Lover Hours After Marriage.

Police reached the bank after receiving information about the incident. Kiran Prasad Sahu, Inspector in Charge of Patana Police Station, said the situation stemmed from a lack of awareness.

“Jeetu is an illiterate tribal man. He does not know what the legal heir or nominee is. The bank officials have failed to make him understand the procedure to withdraw money from the dead person's account,” Sahu said.

Following the intervention, authorities assured him that they would facilitate the withdrawal process. The remains were later reburied in the presence of police.

Local officials said they were not previously informed about the case. Manas Dandpat, Block Development Officer of Patana, stated, “Today only, I came to know about it. We will see what can be done to resolve the issue.” Bank sources indicated that the nominee listed in the account had also died, leaving Jeetu Munda as the sole claimant under applicable rules.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).