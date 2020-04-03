3 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Odisha, Total Count 9

Bhubaneswar, Apr 3 (PTI) Three fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Bhubaneswar on Friday, raising the total number of those infected with the deadly virus to nine in Odisha, officials said.

The three patients were asymptomatic, they said, adding that a massive contact-tracing exercise was launched in the wake of the new cases.

"Three persons from Bomikhal, Bhubaneswar have tested positive for COVID-19," a Health and Family Welfare Department official said.

Details of their travel history were not immediately available.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 patients had recovered and were discharged from hospitals, the official said.

