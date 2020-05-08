35 Students in Assam Begin Journey Back Home to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Barpeta/Hailakandi, May 8 (PTI) The Assam government has facilitated the return of 35 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Barpeta and Hailakandi districts to their home states, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, officials said.

The students were stuck in the two districts due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Centre to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Twenty-three students of JNV Barpeta were sent to Madhya Pradesh by a special air-conditioned sleeper bus, Deputy Commissioner Munindra Sarma said on Thursday.

They had come to study in Class 9 as part of an exchange programme, officials said.

The students were provided masks, sanitisers and mementos of Assam, they said.

Along with the students, the principal, three teachers, a medical team and security personnel also travelled to Madhya Pradesh.

Likewise, as many students from the central government school in Barpeta had gone to Madhya Pradesh as part of the programme.

Sarma said the students from Assam in that state have also started their journey back home.

Both the groups will reach Patna on Friday at the same time and board buses.

A total of 12 students of JNV, Hailakandi have also begun their journey back to Chhattisgarh, Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said.

All the students adhered to prescribed safety norms while travelling back to their home states, officials said.

