37 Cops in Maha Test Coronavirus Positive Since Outbreak

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) At least 37 police personnel, including eight officers, across Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive since the outbreak, an official said on Saturday.

These police personnel, including 29 constables, possibly came contact with the COVID-19 patients while performing their duty during the lockdown.

Most of these patients are from Mumbai, the official said.

"Ever since the lockdown came into force, the police are working round the clock to ensure that people are following the prohibitory orders. While performing their duty in crowded areas and some vulnerable places, these police personnel must have come in contact with the infected persons," the official said.

"Till Saturday, 37 police personnel across the state have tested positive for coronavirus," he added.

Meanwhile, as many as 52,625 offences have been registered against those found violating the prohibitory orders during the lockdown, in which 10,729 people have been arrested so far, another official said.

At least 102 cases of assault on police were registered, in which 162 accused have been held, he said.

Police also apprehended 563 persons, who were found moving out despite the instructions to remain home- quarantined, he said.

Police have seized 33,984 vehicles, which were brought on to the streets illegally during the lockdown, and a fine of Rs 1.91 crore has been collected from the violators, he said.

At least 1,047 cases of illegal transportation have been reported in state so far, the official said.

