4 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, State Count Touches 53

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 23 (ANI): Four more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ranchi, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Jharkhand's Health Secretary, on Thursday."Four more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ranchi. Total positive cases in the State rise to 53," said Kulkarni.With 1,229 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases have risen to 21,700 in India, including 16,689 active cases, 4,325 cured and 686 deaths, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. (ANI)

