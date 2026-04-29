Karnataka Government Bans ‘Obscene’ Songs and Dances in All Schools; Here’s Why

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The Karnataka School Education Department has issued a formal circular strictly prohibiting the use of "obscene" songs and dances in educational and cultural programs across all schools in the state. The directive warns that such performances negatively impact the mental health and moral values of students while compromising the "sanctity of education". The ban applies to all government, aided, and unaided private institutions with immediate effect.

Strict Accountability for School Management

The department has placed the burden of responsibility directly on school leadership. According to the circular, headmasters and school managements will be held personally accountable for the selection of music, choreography, and costumes. Karnataka Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide After Being Denied Mobile Phone in Hubballi; Police Warn Parents Against Abrupt Withdrawal.

"If it is found that children are being made to dance to obscene songs, appropriate action will be taken against the headmaster or management of such school," the office of the commissioner of the School Education Department stated. All Deputy Directors (Administration) have been instructed to monitor events and take strict measures to ensure compliance.

Focus on Cultural and National Values

Beyond the prohibition, the department has outlined specific guidelines for future school events. Schools are now required to curate programs that reflect regional pride and ethical standards. Recommended themes include:

Inspiring and positive narratives.

Songs that instil national pride.

Performances reflecting the greatness, dignity, and culture of Karnataka.

Ensuring students wear "decent clothes" during all dance and cultural presentations.

Impact on Student Discipline

The circular emphasises that allowing suggestive or inappropriate performances fosters "indiscipline" within the student body. By enforcing these standards, the department aims to protect the psychological development of minors and maintain a professional environment within school premises. "All the Deputy Directors of the state's School Education Department have been asked to take strict measures to prevent children or students from dancing to obscene songs in all government, aided and unaided schools in the state," the directive added. Karnataka Shocker: Man Arrested for Killing Wife in Bagalkote Over Suspected Extra-Marital Affair.

The move follows a series of complaints from parents and civil society groups regarding the increasing use of trending commercial "item songs" or suggestive film music during annual school days and festivals. Education officials noted that while cultural programs are essential for a child's growth, they must remain grounded in pedagogical and ethical frameworks. This circular serves as a statewide standard to prevent the commercialisation of school-level cultural events.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 09:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).