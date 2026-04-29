Uttar Pradesh Shocker: School Teacher Accused of Raping Minor Student in Fatehpur; Victim Attempts Suicide

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A government school teacher in Fatehpur has been accused of raping a minor student, following which the girl allegedly attempted suicide, police said. The accused has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of law, including provisions of the Protection of Children from S*xual Offences (POCSO) Act, as reported by TOI. According to police officials, the minor accused the teacher of s*xually assaulting her. The incident came to light after the victim reportedly attempted suicide, prompting her family to approach authorities.

An FIR was subsequently registered, and the accused teacher was arrested. Police said they are investigating the circumstances of the alleged assault and collecting statements from the victim and witnesses. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Cop Wife, 3-Year-Old Son in INR 2 Crore Insurance Plot in Rampur.

The minor was admitted to a hospital after the suicide attempt and is currently undergoing treatment. Officials said her condition is being monitored while legal proceedings continue. Authorities have assured that the case will be handled with sensitivity, given the involvement of a minor. Police are also examining whether there were prior complaints or warning signs in the case. Prayagraj Shocker: Father Allegedly Kills Son Over Suspected Affair in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested.

The accused has been booked under sections related to rape and child protection laws, including the POCSO Act, which provides stringent punishment for sexual offences against minors.

Investigators are expected to gather medical evidence and record detailed statements as part of the probe. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 09:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).