Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli, Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: Al-Nassr are set to host Al-Ahli on Wednesday, 29 April, in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 title race. Currently holding an eight-point lead at the top of the table, the Riyadh-based giants are looking to extend their dominant 19-match winning streak. With global interest peaking, fans are seeking the most reliable ways to watch the encounter live across various digital and television platforms. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli, Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on 29 April.

Venue: Al-Awwal Park

Time: 11:30 PM IST How to Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli, Live Streaming and Telecast in India Fans in India have only one option to follow the Saudi Pro League action live: Digital Streaming: The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. Tata Play Users: Subscribers can also access the match via the dedicated FanCode Sports channel (Channel 475) on their set-top boxes. TV Telecast: Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Najma, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Cristiano Ronaldo Acquires Stake in Saudi-Owned Spanish Club Almeria .



Match Fact

Category Information Fixture Al-Nassr FC vs Al-Ahli Saudi FC Competition Saudi Pro League 2025–26 (Matchweek 30) Date & Time Wednesday, 29 April 2026 Venue Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Live Stream (IND) FanCode Live Stream (MENA) Shahid Captain (Al-Nassr) Cristiano Ronaldo Current Standings Al-Nassr (1st), Al-Ahli (3rd)

The primary talking point ahead of kick-off has been the availability of Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite minor fitness concerns earlier in the week, the Portuguese forward has been included in the matchday squad and is expected to lead the line. He will be supported by Kingsley Coman, who has been in exceptional form following a recent continental hat-trick.

Al-Ahli arrive in Riyadh at full strength, led by the league's current top scorer Ivan Toney. The Jeddah side, currently placed third, will be looking to replicate their January success when they defeated Al-Nassr 3–2. A win for the visitors would bolster their chances of securing a second-place finish, while a loss would all but end their mathematical hopes of a title challenge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).