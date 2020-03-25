4,551 Contacts Traced Till Date, of Which 2,921 Currently Under Surveillance: Delhi Government

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): To prevent the spread of coronavirus, Delhi government said that about 4,551 contacts have been traced till date, of which 2,921 are currently under surveillance. "A total of 4,551 contacts have been traced till date, out of which 1,630 contacts of first 6 cases have completed their 14 days of quarantine and 2,921 are under surveillance," the official said.The official also said that as India confirmed 606 positive cases for coronavirus, in Delhi 35 cases were tested positive and 1 died due to the virus."Of the 35 cases that were tested positive for coronavirus, 13 people were admitted in Safdarjung Hospital, 6 in Lok Nayak Hospital, 6 in Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, 2 in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and one in Medanta Hospital in Gurugram," the official added.Earlier today, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of L-G to review the preparedness to contain the spread of COVID-19 wherein Standard Operating Procedures were laid down in order to facilitate the smooth and uninterrupted operation of the essential services and commodities and to ensure the effective operation of the lockdown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)