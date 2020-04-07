4616 Confirmed of COVID-19 Among Suspected, Contacts of Known Positive Cases: ICMR

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): A total of 4616 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)."A total of 1,14,015 samples have been tested for COVID-19, as of 9 pm today. 4616 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India," said ICMR.It further said, "Today, till 9 pm, 12,584 samples have been reported. Of these, 285 were positive for SARS-CoV-2." (ANI)

