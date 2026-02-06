Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo will notably be absent from the squad for tonight’s crucial Saudi Pro League (SPL) fixture against Al-Ittihad. This marks the second consecutive match the Portuguese icon has missed, following his absence from the 1-0 victory over Al-Riyadh on Monday. Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online.
While speculation initially pointed toward injury or workload management given his age, multiple reports from high-profile sources, including Fabrizio Romano and ESPN, have confirmed that Ronaldo is in peak physical condition. Instead, his absence is a calculated "strike" in protest against the league’s governing bodies and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).
The Root of the Conflict
Ronaldo’s frustration stems from what he perceives as a lack of competitive balance and insufficient investment in the Al-Nassr squad during the recently closed winter transfer window. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly unhappy with the PIF’s management of the "Big Four" clubs, particularly after title rivals Al-Hilal were permitted to sign Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad.
Ronaldo reportedly viewed this move as a strategic attempt to tilt the title race in Al-Hilal’s favour. While Al-Hilal strengthened their squad significantly, Al-Nassr’s winter business was limited to just two signings: Under-23 midfielder Haydeer Abdulkareem and Abdullah Al-Hamdan.
Internal Turmoil at Al-Nassr
The standoff follows a period of administrative upheaval at the Riyadh-based club. Key executive figures, including CEO Jose Semedo and Sporting Director Simao Coutinho, were recently suspended from their posts by the PIF.
Ronaldo has reportedly informed the club that his return to the pitch is contingent on two major factors:
-
The immediate reinstatement of the club’s independent management powers.
-
Assurances that Al-Nassr will receive significant financial backing in the upcoming summer transfer window to compete with Al-Hilal's spending.
Al-Nassr Performance Without Their Captain
Despite the drama, Al-Nassr remains firmly in the title hunt. They currently sit second in the table, trailing leaders Al-Hilal by a narrow margin. Without Ronaldo, manager Jorge Jesus is expected to field a front line featuring Sadio Mane, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, and Joao Felix.
Impact on Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Race to 1,000 Career Goals'
For Ronaldo, these missed matches carry a personal cost. Now 41, he remains focused on becoming the first player in history to score 1,000 official goals. Standing at 961 career goals, every game missed slows his progress toward a milestone he hoped to reach before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
While Saudi Pro League officials have issued statements insisting that all clubs operate under the same fair financial framework, the league is reportedly desperate to resolve the standoff with its biggest global ambassador. Sources suggest the PIF has already promised major summer arrivalsm including Ronaldo’s former teammate Bruno Fernandes, to appease the captain.
