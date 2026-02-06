Mumbai, February 6: A deeply tragic and shocking incident has emerged from Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district, where a local cricketer died of a suspected heart attack during a live match. The incident occurred in the Chinchkhari area while a local cricket game was underway and being broadcast live, with cameras rolling.

According to eyewitnesses, the player, Pravin Pawar, appeared completely normal moments before the tragedy. He was standing near the umpire on the pitch when he suddenly collapsed without any warning. Initially, fellow players and spectators assumed he had felt dizzy or lost balance. However, within seconds, it became clear that the situation was far more serious. Sudden Death Rocks Uttar Pradesh: Man Dies of Heart Attack During Niece’s Wedding in Jhansi, Shocking Video Surfaces.

लोग चलते- फिरते, नाचते गाते, खेलते कूदते मर रहे हैं, लेकिन इस सरकार को घंटा फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ रहा. सरकार की नजर में आम इंसान के जान की क़ीमत कीड़ों मकौड़ों से भी बदतर हो चुकी है. देखिए, महाराष्ट्र के रत्नागिरी में ये लड़का अच्छा खासा क्रिकेट खेल रहा होता है और हार्ट अटैक आता है.… https://t.co/hQnvp8zdA7 pic.twitter.com/XkvaQzA0eP — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 6, 2026

Players, umpires, and match organisers immediately rushed to Pawar’s aid and attempted to help him. He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Preliminary information suggests that the cause of death was a heart attack, though further medical confirmation is awaited.

A video of the incident has since surfaced on social media, showing the exact moment Pawar collapsed mid-game, sending shockwaves across the local sporting community. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Faridabad: DMart Employee Collapses and Dies While Dancing During Event in Haryana; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Pravin Pawar was a well-known name in Ratnagiri’s local cricket circuit. He had been actively involved in the sport for several years and had participated in numerous tournaments, earning respect for his talent and dedication. His sudden demise has left teammates, friends, and cricket lovers in deep mourning, raising fresh concerns about cardiac health among athletes, even at the grassroots level.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Priya Rajput), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

